Rudy Giuliani used to be America’s Mayor. A lot has happened since then, obviously, with 2020 being huge for the Borat Subsequent Moviefilm star. He’s the character who held a shout-filled press conference at a landscaping company (sandwiched in between a morgue and a sex shop). He’s the fellow who actually attempted a terrible Joe Pesci imitation during another press conference while hair dye oozed down his face. And he’s the guy who likely passed gas in the midst of a hearing where he pushed the Big Lie.

Now, Rudy’s the former Trump personal attorney whose Manhattan home (and office) have been raided by the feds as part of the criminal investigation into Rudy’s alleged Ukraine dealings. Obviously, this was not an act that was carried out lightly. A federal judge needed to sign off on this, and as NBC’s Andrea Mitchell quotes from the New York Times‘ Michael S. Schmidt, “It is seen as incredibly invasive in any investigation. It is seen as particularly invasive with an investigation involving a lawyer, as in this case Rudy Giuliani was the president’s lawyer.”

In response to the twin raids, Rudy’s own lawyer, Robert J. Costello, told the New York Times that this was a “thuggish” act by investigators and an “unnecessary” move. Well, the raid began at around 6:00 a.m. EST on Rudy’s Madison Avenue apartment and his Park Avenue office, and the feds ended up seizing his electronic devices. Here’s what the feds are aiming to prove:

The federal authorities have been largely focused on whether Mr. Giuliani illegally lobbied the Trump administration in 2019 on behalf of Ukrainian officials and oligarchs, who at the same time were helping Mr. Giuliani search for dirt on Mr. Trump’s political rivals, including President Biden, who was then a leading candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination. The United States Attorney’s office in Manhattan and the F.B.I. had for months sought to secure a search warrant for Mr. Giuliani’s phones.

As one might expect, people love to see it, especially if we’re talking about Michael Cohen, the other Trump attorney who’s had his home raided.

Elsewhere, the hair-dye jokes are flowing with gems like “Uh oh, Rudy. Looks like the ‘dye’ is cast” and “is there a Four Seasons Federal Penitentiary? asking for Rudy Giuliani” riding high. And yes, someone couldn’t resist referencing his past marriage to a cousin.

In case you’re wondering if anyone checked on the Ukranian cats…

And finally, drum roll, please…

We’ll just stop right there because it’s probably not going to get any better than that.

(Via New York Times)