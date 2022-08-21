Rudy Giuliani sacrificed it all for Donald Trump, and considering he’s still carrying his water, he apparently thinks it was worth it. His reputation? In tatters. His bank account? In danger of being surrendered from a billion dollar lawsuit. His law license? Suspended in New York and D.C. He’ll likely never gain the first two back, but he’s not above begging for the third one.

As per Raw Story, the ever-Clouseau-esque former NYC mayor went on his curiously-titled WABC radio show Uncovering the Truth, which he co-hosts with Dr. Maria Ryan, to whine about making himself unable to make serious money from his longtime profession.

“Do you think I like being suspended from the practice of law?” Giuliani fumed. “You think I like being suspended from the practice of law for the ridiculous idea that I’m a danger to the country? What but a fascist state of New York accepts the notion that I should be suspended from the practice of law because I’m going to cause a riot?”

He then seemed to accidentally acknowledge one reason he lost said license in the first place. “And it’s been a year and a half and I haven’t caused any riot,” Giuliani said, perhaps a little nod to him calling for “trial by combat” from already fuming Trump supporters soon before the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

In the meantime, he’ll have to turn to others for legal representation with his other headaches, including being targeted by investigators over possible interference in Georgia during the 2020 election.

