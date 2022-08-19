Donald Trump has offered numerous excuses for why he “borrowed” classified documents from the White House and brought them to his tacky Mar-a-Lago kingdom, leading to an FBI raid. Planted evidence, “political persecution,” he packed in a hurry, etc. The Daily Show host Trevor Noah thought that last one was the “greatest excuse of all-time”, but here comes Rudy Giuliani (of course) with a whopper of a justification.

“Really, if you look at the Espionage Act, it’s not really about taking the documents,” the f*cked around and found out former-mayor said while appearing on Newsmax on Thursday. “It’s about destroying them. Or hiding them. Or giving them to the enemy. It’s not about taking them and putting them in a place that’s roughly as safe as they were in in the first place.” Trump wasn’t doing anything duplicitous with the “nuclear secrets,” he was keeping them safe, you see. And what place is safer than the “Winter White House” with its overpriced salads and tacky decor. Don’t fall into a sinkhole on the way out.

Giuliani previously said that Trump was “doing great” after the raid, despite all evidence to the contrary. You can watch the clip below.

Rudy Giuliani tells Newsmax that Trump was just trying to preserve documents by putting them in a safe place. pic.twitter.com/tDJag4loW4 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 19, 2022

(Via the Huffington Post)