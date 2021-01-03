Donald Trump lost the November presidential election to Joe Biden, and in a few weeks Biden will become the next president of the United States. But Donald Trump is still struggling with that reality, and he’s going to some extreme lengths to try defying the votes of millions of people who decided he needed to leave office.

According to the Washington Post, Trump begged and pleaded with the Georgia secretary of state Brad Raffensperger to “find” enough votes to turn the election in his favor. Biden won the state of Georgia by 12,779 votes, a margin that has already been recounted and certified, but Trump has falsely claimed for months now that he was somehow robbed of the victory in Georgia and several other states that would be necessary to actually turn the election results in his favor.

None of that will happen, but Trump has not stopped in exploring every avenue to overturn legal election results, now including putting pressure on elected officials to “find 11,780 votes” in Georgia to illegally change the result.

The Washington Post obtained a recording of the conversation in which Trump alternately berated Raffensperger, tried to flatter him, begged him to act and threatened him with vague criminal consequences if the secretary of state refused to pursue his false claims, at one point warning that Raffensperger was taking “a big risk.”

Word of that call first leaked, of course, from Trump on Twitter, who spewed more election misinformation and was actually corrected by Raffensperger later in the day.

Respectfully, President Trump: What you're saying is not true. The truth will come out https://t.co/ViYjTSeRcC — GA Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (@GaSecofState) January 3, 2021

Shortly after that tweet, the Post story gave more embarrassing details for Trump, who apparently rambled in an hour-long call and called Raffensperger a “child” and “either dishonest or incompetent” for not believing his lies about widespread election fraud. He also called him a “schmuck” twice for endorsing Republican Georgia governor Brian Kemp, who has not followed Trump’s baseless claims of fraud.