Rudy Giuliani has moved on to a different Big Lie: that $50 sandals are a bargain.

A day after the former-New York City mayor may have incriminated himself by admitting to begging Donald Trump for a pardon over his role in the failed MAGA coup on January 6th, Giuliani took to Twitter to promote his collaboration with Mike Lindell’s MyPillow. “Great products at reasonable prices. Use code Rudy for additional savings,” he tweeted late Thursday night, along with a middle school-level graphic of patriotic sandals. The regular price is $79.98, but with promo code “RUDY,” you can have the Crocs knockoffs for only $49.98. I guess the bags of MyCoffee aren’t flying off the digital shelves.

Great products at reasonable prices. Use code Rudy for additional savings pic.twitter.com/O6EvkxHRt8 — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) July 1, 2022

The sandals have three layers — Layer 1 – MyPillow Shock-Absorbing Gel Pad; Layer 2 – MyPillow Impact Gel; and Layer 3 – MyPillow Proprietary Foam — so your friends will be jealous when you show up to a Staten Island grocery store wearing these bad boys.

They’re already the talk of Twitter. “4th of July themed for no reason. Text is nearly illegible. “NEW SANDALS!” $49.98. Not .99 – .98. Regular price $79.98. These things must cost less than a dollar to make. Maybe $0.98. Two black ones. Red gradient background. Promo code. No link. 10/10. The perfect ad,” @M.G. Siegler tweeted, while @Noahpinion added, “Among the sadder tweets I’ve ever seen.”

Missing: Rudy Giuliani’s last shred of dignity. If found please return to Four Seasons Total Landscaping. https://t.co/HgzLvXCJB9 — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) July 1, 2022

Time for @Aiannucci to pack his bags and come back, because I’m not sure you can satirise America any longer. https://t.co/anfJAutpIX — Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) July 1, 2022

This man took on the mafia https://t.co/4OyKWpqSt6 — Katherine Augustine 🍐 (@kebayf) July 1, 2022

Well he isn’t my usual sandal vendor but I might give Rudy Giuliani a shot https://t.co/RJsNwngqva — James Felton (@JimMFelton) July 1, 2022

this might be the best tweet of all time https://t.co/K8VcSytZkd — Fred Delicious (@Fred_Delicious) July 1, 2022

Come for the MSPaint quality graphic design but stay for the fact that they're produced in Cambodia https://t.co/zKWPDU6PCe — The Serfs (@theserfstv) July 1, 2022

This man was the mayor of New York lol https://t.co/nUfyqcGGxv — Ethan Klein (@h3h3productions) July 1, 2022

Man was mayor of New York and now he’s selling flip flops on the side of the road https://t.co/k7CzfHY1Hl — Brian Gaar (@briangaar) July 1, 2022

Jesus fuck, man, how much farther are you gonna fall? Selling one's soul for power, kingdoms, immortality, sure, but sandals? At reasonable ($50?) prices, with your name reduced to a coupon code? Even Dirk Diggler had his Jessie's Girl moment during the robbery in Boogie Nights. https://t.co/C4B3UA1X2R — J. Michael Straczynski (@straczynski) July 1, 2022

The design, the font, the product, the man, the dystopia… I have ascended https://t.co/pQyG2gXSZS pic.twitter.com/YwRXPbWF2Y — jammals 🐳 (@jamdelion) July 1, 2022

is this the craziest tweet of all time https://t.co/lgWGepIwM0 — James (@CaucasianJames) July 1, 2022

1) Mayor of New York

2) Presidential lawyer

3) Masked Singer

4) flip flop salesman

5) frozen in carbonite and displayed above urinal at Mar-A-Lago

6) Newsmax+ anchor https://t.co/IwrvFRZTUb — Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) July 1, 2022

The sandals will look great with the cigars and gold coins.