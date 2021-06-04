Rudy Giuliani kicked off the latest episode of his YouTube series, “Rudy Giuliani’s Common Sense,” with a tease. “Today’s episode, I think you’re going to find unusual and very exciting and very mind-expanding because we’re in the middle, we’re at the beginning of, we’re in the middle of a very important week in America,” he rambled. No kidding: this is the week that everyone learned Giuliani is doing promos for MyPillow.

Roughly 40 minutes into a punishing hour-long conversation with “UFO expert” Nick Pope (“the media call me the real Fox Mulder,” his Twitter profile reads), the cigar-chomping former-mayor cut to an ad break for Mike Lindell’s pillow empire. “I’ve been sleeping on MyPillows for some time. I love them. They’re simply the very best pillows ever made,” Giuliani said. And the black goo washes right off! But did you know that MyPillow now offers other products, like sheets, towels, and slippers, as seen here:

Rudy Giuliani is doing My Pillow ads during his hour-long YouTube video on UFOs. pic.twitter.com/7eIEYFpPYx — The Recount (@therecount) June 3, 2021

There’s even a promo code for Giuliani’s YouTube channel subscribers. I’ll give you a hint: it’s not “Dominion.”

The inclusion of MyPillow on Giuliani’s show follows the company’s longtime airing of advertisements on the right-leaning Fox News channel. Lindell, the company’s CEO, has regularly appeared on right-leaning media outlets to repeat Trump’s baseless claim that an unprecedented nationwide conspiracy of voting fraud caused him to lose the 2020 election.

The world is confusing and scary, but “Rudy Giuliani selling Mike Lindell’s pillows and slippers in a YouTube video about aliens” makes perfect sense. It’s almost comforting… almost. It’s also led to a lot of discussion on Twitter.

Shocked that Four Seasons Total Landscaping didn't lock Rudy down with an exclusive deal https://t.co/LWjbROiyXs — Emily Brandwin (@CIAspygirl) June 3, 2021

You can't fake that enthusiasm about slippers. https://t.co/HIcV2g2otw — Zach Everson (@Z_Everson) June 3, 2021

Former Mayor of New York City, US Ass Attorney General…and now a pillow salesman. #rudygiuliani https://t.co/p08w4aqmLF — Monique Camarra (@MoniqueCamarra) June 3, 2021

If you told 25 year old me that someday I would be a voting rights lawyer and Rudy Giuliani would be hawking pillow products while under criminal investigation, I would have said you were nuts. https://t.co/YmUaU1xotL — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) June 3, 2021

"They're simply the very best pillows ever made — and I need help paying my mounting legal bills." https://t.co/XdTTH7mpro — Tim O'Brien (@TimOBrien) June 3, 2021

(Via Newsweek)