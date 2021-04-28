Twitter / @TheRecount
Everyone’s Comparing Andrew Giuliani’s Flustered Defense Of His Father Rudy Giuliani To Will Ferrell

It’s been a while since we heard from Rudy Giuliani, formerly “America’s Mayor” and last year one of the big stars of Donald Trump’s disastrous final months in office. (To say nothing about his inadvertent role in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.) But on Wednesday he roared back into the news: His Manhattan home (and office) was raided by the feds, who are looking into his potential criminal activity involving Ukraine.

One person not happy about it: Andrew Giuliani, son to New York City’s former mayor. A former Trump staffer currently employed by the Trump-leaning Newsmax, Giuliani the Younger spoke to press outside his father’s Upper East Side apartment, claiming that if the feds could do this to a man of high power with lots of dubious ties, it could happen to anyone.

“Any American, whether you are red or blue, should be extremely disturbed by what happened here today, by the continued politicization of the Justice Department,” Andrew said. “This is disgusting.”

He also tried to throw another prominent son under the bus. “The only piece of evidence that they did not take up there today was the only piece of incriminating evidence that is in there — and it does not belong to my father, it belongs to the current president’s son.”

Andrew — who once upon a time was, along with his sister Caroline, estranged from his father before patching things up and getting sweet jobs — was not met kindly by social media. They were quick to spot the similarities to a famous impersonator of famous politicos: Will Ferrell. Not only did he look a bit Ferrell-esque, but his patois, particularly his mangling of the word “politicization,” was, too.

In fact, lots of people made the same Will Ferrell joke.

It even encouraged a response from the company co-founded by Ferrell.

Some saw a bit of Matt Gaetz.

Others were reminded that Chris Farley used to impersonate him on SNL when he was a child, who achieved fame for his rambunctious appearance during his oath of office back in the day.

And others just saw another unfortunate scion.

