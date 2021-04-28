It’s been a while since we heard from Rudy Giuliani, formerly “America’s Mayor” and last year one of the big stars of Donald Trump’s disastrous final months in office. (To say nothing about his inadvertent role in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.) But on Wednesday he roared back into the news: His Manhattan home (and office) was raided by the feds, who are looking into his potential criminal activity involving Ukraine.

One person not happy about it: Andrew Giuliani, son to New York City’s former mayor. A former Trump staffer currently employed by the Trump-leaning Newsmax, Giuliani the Younger spoke to press outside his father’s Upper East Side apartment, claiming that if the feds could do this to a man of high power with lots of dubious ties, it could happen to anyone.

“Any American, whether you are red or blue, should be extremely disturbed by what happened here today, by the continued politicization of the Justice Department,” Andrew said. “This is disgusting.”

He also tried to throw another prominent son under the bus. “The only piece of evidence that they did not take up there today was the only piece of incriminating evidence that is in there — and it does not belong to my father, it belongs to the current president’s son.”

Andrew — who once upon a time was, along with his sister Caroline, estranged from his father before patching things up and getting sweet jobs — was not met kindly by social media. They were quick to spot the similarities to a famous impersonator of famous politicos: Will Ferrell. Not only did he look a bit Ferrell-esque, but his patois, particularly his mangling of the word “politicization,” was, too.

In fact, lots of people made the same Will Ferrell joke.

Watch with the sound off and think of your favorite Will Ferrell scene. https://t.co/nlqnfUzHHQ — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) April 28, 2021

We need to see Will Ferrell reenact this at Four Seasons Total Landscaping…that would complete my 2021 bingo card https://t.co/5ZCEydF0vd — Jennifer Bass (@jennifer_bass) April 28, 2021

Hey @nbcsnl, Can we bring Will Ferrell back on Saturday Night for a cold opening featuring him playing Andrew Giuliani? Thanks,

Brian https://t.co/HjWH188ksD — Brian O'Sullivan (@osullivanauthor) April 28, 2021

I'm looking forward to Will Ferrell's guest spot on #SNL this weekend… https://t.co/golc76bf7j — Charles #GetCovered-ba (@charles_gaba) April 28, 2021

My man Will Ferrell out here doing the most. GO MAKE ELF 2 https://t.co/VZ2wkhhtxm — bastos & boujee (@BenKustos) April 28, 2021

If SNL doesn’t back the money truck up to Will Ferrell’s house to play this weird little goof on SNL they missed a golden opportunity. https://t.co/2FZHhhGhnx — Keith (@Envius023) April 28, 2021

It even encouraged a response from the company co-founded by Ferrell.

just to clarify, andrew giuliani is not a will ferrell character https://t.co/grliM3dFM8 — Funny Or Die (@funnyordie) April 28, 2021

Some saw a bit of Matt Gaetz.

The resemblance with Matt Gaetz is striking https://t.co/CNoMyi28gZ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 28, 2021

Others were reminded that Chris Farley used to impersonate him on SNL when he was a child, who achieved fame for his rambunctious appearance during his oath of office back in the day.

There is only one Andrew Giuliani. pic.twitter.com/zaMjT0LkW6 — Hoss Bonaventure, CEO (@Buck_Plankchest) April 28, 2021

And others just saw another unfortunate scion.