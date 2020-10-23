Even though Ryan Reynolds usually keeps things light, he’s still got moments when he gets really real. That includes his admission this year that getting married at a plantation was a “giant f*cking mistake” and explaining, among other things, how it’s “impossible to reconcile” that he hadn’t realized the gravity of the venue. And in 2018, the Deadpool jester opened up about how he really wanted to vote in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, “but I didn’t get to have a voice,” since he wasn’t a U.S. citizen at the time.

He apparently satisfied that requirement for 2020. Reynolds set out (with Blake Lively by his side) to cast his first U.S. presidential choice during early voting. Naturally, he joked about this “super scary” moment and praised Blake “for making my first time so gentle and loving.” That rascal. Also, Blake was strangely shoeless in his Instagram post.

That wasn’t all. Note that in Blake’s below photo of the moment, it appears that she’s wearing shoes. She added that things went “REALLY fast” (zing!) and that “He wept. I pretended to weep.” Very funny, but really, look at her feet here.

Reynolds and Lively were, of course, messing with us. The detectives at InStyle noticed that Blake’s shoes are, uh, photoshopped onto her feet. Why? No one knows, other than maybe the pandemic is driving everyone a little nutty, and two of Hollywood’s most beautiful people are finding weird ways to keep themselves amused. Blake also added different shoes to her feet in an Instagram story. Really, go look. These two can’t keep their chaos constrained, and it’s a delight to see.