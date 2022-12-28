Prepare your resolutions, it’s almost 2023. This also means that Ryan Seacrest is preparing to freeze his butt off in Times Square for another installment of New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, which is a relatively wholesome affair compared to what took place on CNN last year. For reference’s sake, Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper knocked back shots, and Andy got pretty darn messy. He went on a series of rants, including the following choice selection about Bill DeBlasio.

Not Andy Cohen being blackout drunk on cnn .. pic.twitter.com/cE7TJPojSd — nile (@ne0_huxtable) January 1, 2022

As Variety reminds everyone, Cohen also let loose on “Ryan Seacrest’s group of losers that are performing behind us,” which was apparently not lost on Seacrest. Granted, he doesn’t mention Cohen by name, but while speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Seacrest expressed support for how new CNN CEO Chris Licht made the call to cut back on the on-air boozing.

Here’s what Seacrest had to say while alluding to that drunken insult:

“I don’t advocate drinking when one is on the air. I don’t know how that started as a tradition, but it’s probably a good idea [to scale back], CNN. There’s some pretty respectable people or at least one, right? I think there’s a serious journalist and then a friend of mine who has a lot of fun, but it’s probably a good idea…. I think they had something to say about my show at one point, which was I’m sure from the alcohol because, I don’t think they would say what they said about our performers if they weren’t drinking.”

Interestingly enough, Variety‘s original reporting on Licht’s decision did specify that a few hosts (including Cohen and Cooper) would still be allowed to drink (“Anderson Cooper will still be able to imbibe during primetime hours — along with his co-host Andy Cohen — while the duo holds forth in Times Square”), and the cut-back was aimed more at offsite celebrations. That presumably means that Don Lemon won’t be getting wet and wild this year on Bourbon Street, which previously led to an on-air piercing and a faux proposal to Brooke Baldwin.

In other words, we may see more Tipsy Cohen rants after all? We’ll find out soon.

