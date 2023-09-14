Salma Hayek Shared Her Secret On How To Look Like, Well, Salma Hayek

A quick look at Salam Hayek‘s Instagram account finds that she’s having the best summer ever. Here’s one bikini photo. Here’s a bikini photo. Here’s a third bikini photo. Here she is eating a birthday cake, just to shake things up. Here’s another bikini photo (this time for #NationalBikiniDay).

What’s her secret to staying fit? Mediation (and sweating out the stress in a sauna). “I really believe it is,” the Magic Mike’s Last Dance actress told Entertainment Tonight. “People say it’s exercising. I think it’s meditation. You have to find your way. For me, exercising is hard… It’s really, really difficult to have the discipline to do it. But meditation is a walk in the park, because it’s my own form of it.”

Hayek celebrated her 57th birthday earlier this month. “I’m so happy to be alive and so profoundly grateful for all the blessings!!!! My beloved family, my precious friends, my health, my work that keeps me going, my empowering team, my relationship with animals & nature, and the love of all my loyal fans. Happy 57th birthday to me!!!” she wrote on Instagram to mark the occasion, along with, you guessed it, a bikini photo.

(Via Entertainment Tonight)