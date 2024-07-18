“Scandoval” was well over a year ago, and yet we are still forced to deal with the aftermath of Tom Sandoval’s bad decisions. And this week, the reality star/former cover band singer is now suing his former partner Ariana Madix, who has been living her best life down in Fuji for the past month. Here’s a quick recap of what went down:

Last year, Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix found our that her boyfriend of eight years, Tom Sandoval, had been cheating on her with her pal Rachel/Raquel Leviss. This revelation was made when Madix found an explicit video of Leviss on Sandoval’s phone, which was recoreded without Leviss’ consent. Leviss then sued Sandoval and Madix for revenge porn, and claimed that Sandoval recorded sexually explicit videos of Leviss without her knowledge, which Madix send back to her. This is how Leviss learned that not only had her affair has been exposed, but she was also recorded illegally.

Now, Sandoval is suing Madix for allegedly “distributing” the sexual footage (which he had recorded illegally), which is essentially the same reason why Leviss is suing the duo. The lawsuit claims that Madix “obtained access” to Sandoval’s phone without his “authorization or permission” when she found the explicit videos. The filing alleges that Madix “made copies” of the video and distributed it to “Leviss and third parties.” On a semi-related side note, Sandoval’s attorney Matthew Geragos is the brother of Leviss’ attorney, Mark Geragos.

Meanwhile, Madix insists she never shared “any of the video footage she found” with anyone besides Leviss. Jordon Susman, Madix’s lawyer, told Deadline, “It is abhorrent that Tom Sandoval continues to torment Ms. Madix. “For Mr. Sandoval to go from begging Ms. Madix for forgiveness to blaming her for his wrongdoing speaks for itself,” Susman continued. “Even months after the New York Times branded Mr. Sandoval the most hated man in America, he has clearly learned nothing and believes it necessary to continue torturing Ms. Madix in a vain effort to rehabilitate his image,” Susman said, adding. “Ms. Madix is confident that a jury will see through this latest ploy and dismiss his frivolous claims.”

Leviss’ trial against Sandoval and Madix is set to start on November 3, 2025. For now, Vanderpump Rules, which normally shoots over the summer, has been put on an indefinite hiatus.

(Via Deadline)