A Refresher On ‘Love Island USA’ Before The Season 6 Finale

It’s not easy to be a Love Island fan. Some people can handle it, but most people can’t. You need to be willing to dedicate yourself to a minimum of six nights a week (not including podcasts!!) of constant complaining, avocado toast-making, and men outwardly lying just to keep up with the show. Couples can change overnight, people get voted off, and suddenly your whole summer has been taken over by a snake wrangler named Robert. Day one was 31 episodes ago, and so much has changed since then. Since things move fast in the villa, it’s hard to remember just what has gone down over the last month, who is beefing with who, and what really happened at Casa Amor (though we may never know for sure). Here is a recap of the drama surrounding the couples ahead of the finale so you know who to vote for when the time comes.

Aaron and Kaylor These two have had a rocky beginning, middle, and possibly end. The duo became paired up on day one and quickly became the house couple…that is until the boys spent time at Casa Amor. At Casa, Aaron quickly attached himself to Daniela while Kaylor stayed single at the Villa. When he returned to the Villa, Kaylor decided to remain single after she was shown footage of Aaron biting Daniela. Really. This was before she even knew that Aaron used the same handshake on the two of them, which is one of the worst things you could ever do to a person. Kaylor and Aaron made up (for the third time), when Aaron asked Kaylor to be his girlfriend, but they were in the bottom three couples on Tuesday night, putting their future in jeopardy. Rob and Kassy Rob, a self-proclaimed Onion, has been in six (!!!) different couples throughout his time in Love Island (not including his short stint in Casa Amor last season). At first, he was coupled with Liv, then Leah, which did not end well for him as he nearly drowned himself in the pool trying to escape the cameras. Rob then famously chose Bombshell Andrea over Leah, but then Andrea was sent home, inspiring Rob’s Emmy-worthy performance in which he wanted to go with her (he didn’t). Rob then coupled up with Daniela from Casa Amor (yes, the very same Daniela who bit Aaron, make sure to keep up) but he broke it off with her on Tuesday’s episode, making him vulnerable and at risk of elimination. Rob and Daniela: fair play or foul play? #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/zXfhV0ZpwU — Love Island USA (@loveislandusa) July 6, 2024 However, Rob was saved during the eleventh hour when season five islander Kassy returned to pick him. Why did they call in an islander the last week just to save Rob for elimination? Rob is a fan favorite to some, so they clearly didn’t want him off the island just yet. However, the islanders have seemingly been trying to lightly suggest Rob and Leah back together. Instead, Rob could focus on not rolling his eves every other minute. rob from love island usa being dramatic for 20 seconds while drake music plays in the backgroundpic.twitter.com/Wnx5Qv2vAN — lili's rkive (@liIirkive) June 25, 2024

Leah and Miguel Early on, Leah was open about her feelings for Rob, who seemed to reciprocate… until the bombshell islanders arrived. Leah and Rob hashed it out after an emotional recoupling, and eventually she was paired off with Connor before Miguel arrived on day 10, and they were a couple shortly after, though they were never “closed off” to other islanders. At Casa Amor, Miguel chose to bring Sierra back, but eventually he gravitated back to Leah, and now they are a couple. But Love Island is never that easy, and fans are pushing for Leah and Rob to reunite once again in the form of dramatic TikTok complications. Where will this leave Miguel? Well, before Love Island, Miguel had a small stint on Ted Lasso, where he was a contestant on the Love Island spoof Lust Conquers All, so he will probably just keep pursuing his acting dreams after the Villa. Even though Rob is the real actor here. Serena and Kordell Serena and Kordel coupled up on day one, though over the first week, Serena admitted early on that it was more of a platonic friendship. After the two got to know each other, their coupling remained strong, until Casa Amor struck again!! After meeting the Casa girls, Kordell picked Daia to couple up with, which did not go over well with Serena: Kenny's face takes me OUT every time I watch this. He couldn't believe the savagery #loveislandusa pic.twitter.com/IoDAHJwHbG — Liv • DayNation🗡️ (@Daynation4) July 6, 2024 The two were on the outs for a while, but eventually Kordell cut it off with Daia, who was then dumped from the island, and Serena offered him another shot, and they are now in a couple once again. It doesn’t seem platonic this time.

Kenny and JaNa JaNa might not have found in the beginning of Love Island, but she did inspire a good chunk of memes, so her time on the island has been very valuable. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Love Island USA (@loveislandusa) Kenny entered the Villa on day 15 and was immediately smitten with JaNa… before heading to Casa to become immediately smitten with Catherine. After he cut things off with Catherine, he delivered the most powerful recoupling speech to ever be uttered in Love Island history, so maybe we can all agree his Casa moment was just a fluke! Kendall and Nicole These two have been paired up since Nicole entered the Villa as a bombshell on day 8. They seem to have a good thing going, but at Casa Amor, Kendall was criticized for encouraging his fellow male islanders to stray from their couples, which cause a rift between Kendall and the girls. Then, online sleuths found out that Kendall might have dumped his girlfriend in order to be on the show, which may or may not be true, but it has turned most LI fans against him, and by association, Nicole.