Even if you’ve never seen a second of Vanderpump Rules (guilty!), you’re probably aware of “Scanadoval.” Or at least heard of it. The abridged version is this: Tom Sandoval, one of the stars of the Bravo series, cheated on his girlfriend Ariana Madix with another member of the cast, Raquel (or Rachel) Leviss. There’s more to the story, but that’s all you need to coming into Leviss’ new interview on the Just B with Bethenny Frankel podcast.

Leviss strongly hinted that she’s finished with Vanderpump Rules. “My mistakes that I’ve made on camera live on forever,” she told Frankel. “And you mentioned something about the addiction of doing reality television and the way that they always dangle that carrot in front of you, like, ‘Well, you need to tell your side of the story otherwise it’s gonna be written for you.’ And that’s terrifying. So I almost went back… just because of that.” (The “almost” is the giveaway that she won’t be back.) Leviss also revealed how a FaceTime video recorded without her consent led to Madix learning about the affair.

“I decided to be adventurous and look at the adult section on the TV,” she recalled. “And Tom and I FaceTimed a lot, so it turned into something more of an intimate FaceTime. I expected to have privacy in that moment, so that happened.” Leviss spent the following day doing press, only to suddenly receive a text from Madix that contained “two screen recorded videos and a text that said, ‘You’re dead to me.’” That’s how Leviss learned Madix knew about the affair — and it’s also how Leviss learned “that I had been recorded without my consent.”

Leviss sent an “immediate cease and desist letter” to stop the video from being shared, but “some of Ariana’s friends have described the video in great detail online,” she said. “And she also sent it to me, so I don’t know who else she sent it to. I wouldn’t be surprised if she sent it to other people, but it’s not legal.” You can listen to the podcast below.

