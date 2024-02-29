Perhaps you thought that the Scandoval drama would die down once the world found something better to focus on, but there is nothing like a good old-fashioned lawsuit to reel you back in!

On the heels of Tom Sandoval comparing himself to O.J. Simpson, he and ex Ariana Madix are now being sued by Raquel/Rachel Leviss, his former Vanderpump Rules co-star, for revenge porn, eavesdropping, and invasion of privacy. In the lawsuit, Leviss claims that Sandoval “recorded sexually explicit videos of her without her knowledge or consent which were then distributed, disseminated, and discussed publicly by a scorned woman seeking vengeance,” referring to Madix.

The affair reportedly came to light last spring when Madix found suggestive videos on Sandoval’s phone, which were then allegedly distributed. Leviss is asking for the video to be destroyed, which would fall on MGM’s Evolution Media.

The 19-page complaint continues:

To make matters worse, Leviss was misled by Bravo and Evolution into believing that she was contractually barred from speaking out about her mistreatment. As a result, she suffered in silence as Bravo and Evolution watched viewership explode, and the rest of the cast enjoyed unseen levels of public recognition and professional opportunity. Meanwhile, Leviss, who was humiliated and villainized for public consumption, remains a shell of her former self, with her career prospects stunted and her reputation in tatters.

This isn’t the first time Leviss has mentioned the invasion of privacy, which was brought up on fellow Bravolebrity Bethenny Frankel‘s podcast last summer. At the time, Leviss sent an “immediate cease and desist letter” to stop the video from being shared, but “some of Ariana’s friends have described the video in great detail online,” she said. “And she also sent it to me, so I don’t know who else she sent it to. I wouldn’t be surprised if she sent it to other people, but it’s not legal.” Leviss is seeking unspecified damages from her former friends Sandoval and Madix, who are already in a tough legal battle over their house.

Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules is currently airing and has been following the cast as they grapple with the fallout of the affair. Leviss is not currently appearing in this season, but she sure has a lot to say on her podcast. Sandoval will surely have some sort of absurd response.

And to think…. this isn’t even the first Bravo-related lawsuit this week.

(Via Deadline)