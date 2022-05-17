Digital content hasn’t been doing so hot. Last week, numerous forms of cryptocurrency crashed big-time, so much so that Matt Damon’s Super Bowl crypto ad got dragged online all over again. The week before, the NFT market seemed to collapse, thanks in part to — you guessed it — Elon Musk. Now some phishers have come for Seth Green’s collection of non-fungible tokens.

Well frens it happened to me. Got phished and had 4NFT stolen. @BoredApeYC @opensea @doodles @yugalabs please don’t buy or trade these while I work to resolve:@DarkWing84 looks like you bought my stolen ape- hit me up so we can fix it pic.twitter.com/VL1OVnd44m — Seth Green (@SethGreen) May 17, 2022

The Buffy and Austin Powers alum announced on Tuesday that scammers had swiped two high-profile NFTs from his crypto wallet. Three, of course, were apes — one Bored, two Mutant. The other was from the Doodles collection. He advised people away from buying or trading them. He also reached out to someone who bought one of his stolen apes to set things right.

“Well frens it happened to me,” Green tweeted. “Got phished and had 4NFT stolen. @BoredApeYC @opensea @doodles @yugalabs please don’t buy or trade these while I work to resolve: @DarkWing84 looks like you bought my stolen ape- hit me up so we can fix it.”

Green is one of many celebrities who’s gotten into the NFT game, even launching his own collection, called Pizzabots, with the magazine Heavy Metal. He’s even planning an NFT-linked animated series with crypto promoter Steve Aoki.

Of the NFTs stolen from Green, hackers have already sold two of the NFTs: the Bored Ape for over $200,000 and one of the Mutant ones for $42,200. The remaining two are worth a combined $70,000, though they, like Green’s account, have since been flagged as suspicious by the NFT marketplace OpenSea.

In the meantime, Madonna is releasing her own NFT, featuring, of course, her vagina giving birth to various forms of nature.

