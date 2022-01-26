If you’ve ever wondered what Emmy-nominated actress Shailene Woodley and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers talk about when they sit down for dinner—which may or may not be a piping hot plate of clay—one thing we can say is that’s almost certainly not politics. The seemingly odd couple, who began dating at the beginning of the pandemic and officially announced their engagement in February 2021, reportedly don’t have a whole heck of a lot in common when it comes to political views. So for the sake of their relationship and impending happily ever after, they’ve allegedly taken a permanent “agree to disagree” stance when it comes to all things political.

A source who claims to have the inside intel on the Big Little Lies star and her pigskin-tossing fiancé told People Magazine that the couple realized early on that they would likely never agree on political matters. But rather than stop to consider whether such base-level philosophical differences could eventually lead to unavoidable incompatibility, the two instead decided to just ignore these disagreements altogether.

“They are not talking about their politics, and they never really have,” the source told People. “They disagreed on a lot of things. Early on, they decided to agree to disagree about things and not debate them.”

“She is not someone whose mind you can change, so Aaron hasn’t even tried,” the source added, which only sounds mildly terrifying.

Woodley, of course, has long seemed to eschew any of the typical Hollywood starlet tropes. The outspoken actor has never hesitated to speak her mind—even if that means telling The Hollywood Reporter that “I’ve always sort of wondered what it’d be like kissing my brother” or how she likes to “give my vagina a little Vitamin D.”

As for Rodgers? While he once stated, “I’m an athlete, not an artist,” he also recently seemed to be pushing Trump’s Big Lie by casting doubt on the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election, in addition to all his controversial COVID vaccine opinions that made him quite unpopular with many, so there’s that. Whatever their differences, we’re sure these two kids can work it out over a cup of clay and a dollop of Vitamin D.

