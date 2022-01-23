Despite getting the 1-seed in the NFC, having home field advantage until they’d reach the Super Bowl, and a pretty subpar game by the San Francisco 49ers’ offense, the Green Bay Packers were one-and-done in the 2022 NFL playoffs. San Francisco went up to Lambeau Field and picked up a 13-10 win on a blocked punt for a touchdown and a pair of field goals by Robbie Gould, including one that went through the uprights as time expired.

The loss marks the end of a weird season for Green Bay. Despite their brilliance on the field, that did not receive a ton of focus for a stretch of their season. That’s because star quarterback Aaron Rodgers made headlines for a number of comments about COVID-19, its vaccine, cancel culture, and a whole lot of other stuff.

Rodgers did not play well in the loss. The Niners defense deserves a ton of credit, but his numbers were subpar — 20-for-25, 225 yards, no touchdowns or interceptions — and down the stretch, Green Bay’s offense totally stalled out.

Packers went three-and-out or had one first down on seven of their final eight drives. — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) January 23, 2022

As a result of his performance in the loss and the controversy he stirred up earlier this year, football fans hopped onto Twitter and got off a ton of jokes at his expense. Unsurprisingly, basically all of them were callbacks to his COVID comments earlier this year

twitter coming together to properly roast aaron rodgers pic.twitter.com/ovOxunrJMO — sean yoo (@SeanYoo) January 23, 2022

AARON RODGERS GOT HIS ASS CANCELLED FROM THE PLAYOFFS #NINERGANG — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) January 23, 2022

I guess Aaron Rodgers also got immunized against winning in the postseason. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 23, 2022

Breitbart Starr https://t.co/GRziTmP8Iz — Good Will Stunting ☘️ (@WillieBeamon) January 23, 2022

I’ve read the same Aaron Rodgers “natural immunity” jokes 100 times already and still can’t get enough. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) January 23, 2022

We all thought Aaron Rodgers had a shot, which has happened before — BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) January 23, 2022

Aaron Rodgers’ playoff run thwarted by snowflakes, cancel culture strikes again — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) January 23, 2022

Aaron Rodgers when he gets on Twitter tonight pic.twitter.com/o0xjabdO5q — alexis robinson (@alexisfromvegas) January 23, 2022

Congratulations to Jimmy Garoppolo on replacing Dr Fauci as Aaron Rodgers’ least favorite Italian — Richard Staff (@RichardStaff) January 23, 2022

Everyone stop making fun of Aaron Rodgers, he hates being needled. — Grant Brisbee (@GrantBrisbee) January 23, 2022

Fun fact: Aaron Rodgers isn’t immunized against another playoff loss vs the 49ers. pic.twitter.com/UPVvoeVApi — StatMuse (@statmuse) January 23, 2022

I feel for Aaron Rodgers. It sucks when you do your part, only to see it undone bc of other people being irresponsible. — mtbguy (@mtbguy1) January 23, 2022

Aaron Rodgers delivering on his Super Bowl boycott promise — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) January 23, 2022

Unbelievable game between 49ers and Packers. I'm sure Aaron Rodgers feels terrible. Maybe he can drown his sorrows with a vaccination. — Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks) January 23, 2022

We thought Aaron Rodgers had a shot, especially with an extra bye week to do his own research. But he didn’t have enough protection amid the snowflakes. — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) January 23, 2022

Aaron Rodgers has finally been silenced — Damien Woody (@damienwoody) January 23, 2022