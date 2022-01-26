The Green Bay Packers saw their season come to an end this past weekend as the team fell to the San Francisco 49ers in the playoffs. Despite the fact that the Niner offense didn’t get much going, their defense was able to keep them in the game and their special teams carried them home, and as a result, San Francisco will play for the chance to go to the Super Bowl on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

As for the Packers, the loss is a disappointing cap on a season that had a whole lot of promise. Green Bay was sensational during the regular season, but the Packers will now head into a potentially franchise-changing offseason, as there is a whole lot of speculation that this could be the end of the road for star quarterback Aaron Rodgers. While it’s unclear if he’d retire or join a new team, the possibility exists that Rodgers will not play for the team next season.

Rodgers went onto Pat McAfee’s radio show on Tuesday to talk about, well, a lot of stuff. In the midst of that interview, Rodgers expressed that he believes people were tuning into games with the hopes that he’d lose, all because of his well-documented status as a person who is not vaccinated against COVID-19.

“There were a ton of people tuning in, rooting against us, for one reason and one reason only,” Rodgers said. “It’s because of my vaccination status, and them wanting to see us lose so they could pile on and enjoy and revel in the fact that my vaccination status was some sort of reason why we haven’t had success in the playoffs.”

Unlike most things he has said about COVID on McAfee’s radio show, this might be true!