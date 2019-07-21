Getty Image

It’s been less than 24 hours since Kevin Feige graced the stage at Hall H to announce Marvel Studios’ plans for Phase Four. Even so, the superhero cinematic powerhouse’s Comic-Con presentation has already been picked apart and analyzed to death. Though a few nuggets of newsworthy information and, in the case of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu, some goofy addition of note are still spilling out. Liu’s is especially fun since the Kim’s Convenience actor has been tweeting about Marvel and diversity for years.

First revealed in December, Marvel’s Shang-Chi movie was reportedly making progress in the casting department before Saturday’s panel, where Feige and director Destin Daniel Cretton introduced Liu as the leading superhero. Awkwafina and Hong Kong actor Tony Leung, who’s set to play the real Mandarin, were also announced.

Just announced in Hall H at #SDCC, Marvel Studios’ SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS, with Simu Liu, Awkwafina, and Tony Leung, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton. In theaters February 12, 2021. pic.twitter.com/WePmw8d5Gq — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) July 21, 2019

But let’s not forget Liu’s tweets, because they’re amazing and hilarious.