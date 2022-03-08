Former White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham continues to unload on her old boss, Donald Trump, this time by admitting to the ladies of The View that her own family was ashamed she worked for the twice-impeached president.

Grisham was serving as a guest-host on a recent episode of the daytime talk show when the topic of Florida’s discriminatory “Don’t Say Gay” bill came up. The law seeks to censor classroom discussions of sexual orientation and gender identity and it follows a host of other restrictions right-wing lawmakers are trying to enforce on students like the banning of certain books and teaching Critical Race Theory. Naturally, the women of The View were outraged over the proposed law with Goldberg at one time questioning the point of passing this new bill.

“How about kids who have same-sex parents?” Goldberg asked. “If you’re the child of a same-sex couple, you can’t talk about your weekend with your folks, all the stuff you all did. I don’t understand the point. I don’t understand making kids’ lives harder than they need to be.”

When host Sunny Hostin suggested the bill, and others like it were the result of Trump’s fondness for hate speech and his prejudices against minorities, Grisham piped in.

After working for both Donald and Melania Trump, under a right-wing White House regime that rolled back protections against discrimination in school, the workplace, the military, and healthcare for the LGBTQ+ community, Grisham shared how her own gay teenager felt about her former boss.

“This one is personal to me,” Grisham began. “You bring up a great point. Because of my former boss. I have a 14-year-old son who is gay. Recently came out as gay. I have his permission to talk about this. He didn’t want to tell his friends where I worked. He was ashamed of where I worked, rightfully so, but also the fact that there’s this ‘don’t say gay’ slogan out there, it’s making children feel different.”

She ended her speech by admitting, “It’s creating a problem where I don’t think there is [one].”

