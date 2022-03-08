Ever since Russia launched its horrific attack on Ukraine, Donald Trump—when he’s not not heaping praise on “smart” and “savvy” Vladimir Putin—has repeatedly claimed that the war between these two countries “would never have happened” if he had been in charge (a comment that has been echoed by Nikki Haley and others in his administration). And it’s a good thing he didn’t win his reelection bid, because—as Seth Meyers shared—the former president’s suggestions for how he would be dealing with the current war between Russia and Ukraine are like something out of a Looney Tunes cartoon.

On Monday night, Meyers reminded viewers just how close we came to having an ex-reality show star sitting in the Oval Office at this pivotal moment in world history. But the Late Night host doesn’t even need to try to imagine what Trump’s response to the Russia-Ukraine situation would be, as Trump—who Meyers calls a “criminal dingus”—has vocally volunteered his suggestions… all without anyone even asking. And his latest idea might be one of his most bonkers—not to mention unethical, illegal, and all the other ‘un’s—yet. Even Meyers barely had words for it:

“Look, we came very close—very close—to a world where Trump was still in charge during Russia’s brutal and illegal invasion of Ukraine, which is scary for many reasons. One of which is Trump keeps giving us a glimpse as to how he would have responded. And, as usual, it has that unique Trump blend of being both terrifying and incredibly stupid at the same time. According to The Washington Post, ‘Trump mused Saturday to the GOP’s top donors that the United States should label its F-22 planes with the Chinese flag and ‘bomb the sh*t out of Russia. And then we say China did it; we didn’t do it, China did it. And then they start fighting with each other and we sit back and watch.’”

And holy sh*t, this man had the nuclear codes! For four years! And is hoping to have them again!

Meyers very well may have cracked the secret to where Trump’s utterly buffoonish ideas come from he suggested that the one-time commander-in-chief (!) “definitely gets his ideas from cartoon” and that his “Blame it on China!” approach “is a slightly stupider version of Bugs Bunny dressing up as a sexy lady to distract Elmer Fudd.”

