Joy Behar was off to a rough start during Thursday morning’s episode of The View. While attempt to get into her seat at the table, the longtime host and comedian completely wiped out, causing her co-hosts and production crew to race over and help her up. Fortunately, Behar wasn’t hurt, and after being understandably shook for a minute, she was quickly cracking jokes with the rest of the panel. “25 years, that has never happened,” Behar quipped. “Who do I sue?!”

Joy Behar suffered a fall during the opening moments of #TheView today. "25 years, that has never happened to me. Who do I sue?!" pic.twitter.com/XcA7xzaUxZ — Dave Quinn (@NineDaves) March 3, 2022

As the co-hosts composed themselves and checked on Behar several times, they made it abundantly known that they hate the elevated, spinning chairs that they use on set. Sunny Hostin revealed she’s also fallen out of the chairs before as Whoopi Goldberg demonstrated how wobbly they are. However, things took a serious turn as Behar reflected on the recent death of Bob Saget, who died after suffering a fall alone in his hotel room. Via The Wrap:

“The main thing — just to talk seriously — when Bob Saget fell, he died,” Behar said. “If you hit your head, and you feel dizzy or you have blurred vision, or you feel like you want to go to sleep, go to the doctor. Because that will kill you.”

Of course, immediately afterwards, Behar once again let everyone know that she’s fine before calling herself a “klutz.” But just as the commotion was about to die down, Whoopi had to take a minute to shut down a conspiracy theory that was forming that Sara Haines tripped Joy. “She did not do it, and stop sending us texts!” Whoopi told the camera.

