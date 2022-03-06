The worst thing Ron DeSantis did recently wasn’t bully a bunch of students because they were wearing masks. The Florida governor and Trump foe has proudly advanced the Parental Rights in Education bill, colloquially known as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. Should it pass the state Senate, it will restrict mentioning homosexuality or transgender issues to young students in public schools, and at a time when there is ever-increasing acknowledgement of LGTBQ+ issues.

Kate McKinnon had some thoughts on the issue. The SNL MVP swung by Weekend Update on the show’s Oscar Isaac-hosted episode, where she at first feigned a misinterpretation of the bill.

“I heard about this law, and I think it’s amazing,” McKinnon joked. “When I was in middle school, in the ’90s, I was kind of tortured by the constant use of the word ‘gay.’ Like, you know, ‘That’s so gay,’ or ‘Ew, you’re gay.’ It made me feel horrible. And to hear that Ron DeSantis has taken a stand and said, ‘No! You cannot say ‘gay’ in school anymore!’ I’m just so jazzed. And in Florida!”

Co-host Colin Jost then explained to her what the bill actually entailed. And McKinnon’s mood changed. Shades of Cecily Strong’s brilliant “abortion clown” routine from last year, McKinnon broke down how cruel the law was while being unable to stop herself from dropping gay terms.

“I am deeply gay — sorry, concerned. Deeply concerned,” McKinnon said. “It just feels like this is going to make kids gay and trans ― sorry, depressed and suicidal.”

She then twisted the knife. “If the ’90s were right, and ‘gay’ means ‘bad,’ then this is the gayest law I have ever seen,” McKinnon charged, before launching into a rendition of Deep Purple’s “Smoke in the Water” in which the only lyrics were the word “gay.”

You can watch McKinnon satirize DeSantis’ proposed law above.