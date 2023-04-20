Ice-T Stephen King
Ice-T And Stephen King Are Together At Last While Calling Shenanigans On Their Twitter Blue Checkmarks

Elon Musk has had a day, alright. First, his SpaceX rocket experienced “rapid unscheduled disassembly”/exploded. Then he finally put his plan in motion to strip legacy verified Twitter users of their Blue checkmarks if they hadn’t signed over $8 per month for Twitter Blue. This means that Taylor Swift and Beyoncé are no longer verified, which is a bizarre thing to behold. The takedown wasn’t universal, though. Stephen King and Ice-T discovered that they have retained Blue checkmarks, but both of them insist that they didn’t pay for the enduring symbol.

Both Ice and King have also been vocal about their intent not to pay up, and on 4/20 (yep), they’re calling shenanigans on whatever is happening behind the Twitter scenes with their accounts.

“My Twitter account says I’ve subscribed to Twitter Blue. I haven’t,” the horror maestro wrote. “My Twitter account says I’ve given a phone number. I haven’t.”

Yep, that’s what his profile says, so King is setting the record straight.

As well, the Law & Order: SVU star and rocker tweeted, “Thanks Stephen. Don’t believe the Hype.”

I smell a crossover coming. Or maybe some Body Count spoken word guest vocals. Something! Also, yep, no one knows what is going on at Twitter.

