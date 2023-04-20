Elon Musk has been busy these days, doing what he’s been doing at Twitter and talking about sex with Tucker Carlson. Priorities, man! As all of those things have been happening, Musk has remained CEO of SpaceX, which conducted a Thursday morning unmanned (thank god) rocket launch that swiftly exploded upon liftoff. This is not exactly a vote of confidence for Musk’s oft-articulated ambitions to take mankind to Mars.

The first 25 seconds went well, at least, as tweeted by SpaceX.

However, this soon happened.

So it’s clear now @SpaceX 🚀 wasn’t exactly suppose to explode in the sky minutes after take off. How much money did Elon just waste.. pic.twitter.com/eQaGXZScnf — Skyleigh Heinen (@Sky_Lee_1) April 20, 2023

Via the Washington Post, the broadcast included SpaceX’s John Insprucker declaring, “Obviously this does not appear to be a normal situation.” Still and as WaPo notes, the fact that this was a “test” means that SpaceX could count “the flight as a success because it would provide the company new information about how the vehicle performs in real life that will help them on future flights.” In other words, it was a failure but not a technical failure, even though the failure was of a technical nature. Clear as mud?

On Twitter, SpaceX very interestingly described the situation as “a rapid unscheduled disassembly.” Awkwardly, the account maintained the utmost positivity, “Congratulations to the entire SpaceX team on an exciting first integrated flight test of Starship!”

As if the flight test was not exciting enough, Starship experienced a rapid unscheduled disassembly before stage separation — SpaceX (@SpaceX) April 20, 2023

With a test like this, success comes from what we learn, and today’s test will help us improve Starship’s reliability as SpaceX seeks to make life multi-planetary — SpaceX (@SpaceX) April 20, 2023

Teams will continue to review data and work toward our next flight test — SpaceX (@SpaceX) April 20, 2023

Congratulations to the entire SpaceX team on an exciting first integrated flight test of Starship! — SpaceX (@SpaceX) April 20, 2023

Very quickly, “rapid unscheduled disassembly” began to trend on Twitter with people calling it what it was.

SpaceX is calling it “a rapid unscheduled disassembly”. In my day, we called it an explosion. pic.twitter.com/lLHWf42Hrw — Jack E. Smith ⚖️ (@7Veritas4) April 20, 2023

"Rapid unscheduled disassembly" is such a friendly way of saying "it blew up, but we learned a lot on the way" — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) April 20, 2023

"Rapid unscheduled disassembly" is certainly one way to say unintended explosion. https://t.co/ybsyrUtOyV — Chris Barrett-Molloy (@cr15bm) April 20, 2023

Lincoln Project founder George Conway decided to live dangerously by inquiring the same about Twitter, but he wasn’t alone.

Is Twitter likewise undergoing “a rapid unscheduled disassembly”? pic.twitter.com/0dpV0PgcpH — George Conway🌻 (@gtconway3d) April 20, 2023

“Rapid unscheduled disassembly” Is that a Twitter metaphor? 😉 https://t.co/SEog7vQj9r — Angry Staffer 🌻 (@Angry_Staffer) April 20, 2023

Jokes about euphemisms and metaphors rolled forth.

"Rapid unscheduled disassembly" is one of the all-time great euphemisms. https://t.co/2wbmcXToyI — James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) April 20, 2023

BREAKING

Starship “rapid unscheduled disassembly” is that a euphemism for ….? pic.twitter.com/EbrozB6OPq — duzBme Are #EUA Vaccines Safe? Pinned Tweet (@duzBme) April 20, 2023

‘Rapid unscheduled disassembly’?

That is going to be contestant for euphemism of the decade.

Err – it blew up https://t.co/swUbG2aSpk — Jon Sopel (@jonsopel) April 20, 2023

"Rapid unscheduled disassembly" is how, in future, I will describe nights when I got too drunk and it all went a bit wrong. — Caitlin Moran (@caitlinmoran) April 20, 2023

Rapid Unscheduled Disassembly pic.twitter.com/Qoqs4bSI8T — Maximum Effort (@MaximumEffort) April 20, 2023

euphemism of the year award goes to spacex — joeycolorado (@trumpcrazyaf) April 20, 2023

Musk’s unmanned rocket just failed to seperate and exploded 🚀💥 (or as SpaceX tweeted a ‘rapid unscheduled disassembly’ 😂) Quick sign up for more blue ticks pic.twitter.com/FIFS8Iexm3 — The Sage (@SarkySage) April 20, 2023

For obvious reasons, Succession‘s Roman Roy is on people’s minds, too.

Roman Roy to Elon Musk pic.twitter.com/CN4IztCrBy — John Sezer (@JohnnyBoySezer) April 20, 2023

Roman Roy to Elon Musk pic.twitter.com/CN4IztCrBy — John Sezer (@JohnnyBoySezer) April 20, 2023

Elon Musk wishes he was Roman Roy pic.twitter.com/j2meNJxEPP — Emma Vigeland (@EmmaVigeland) April 20, 2023

Roman Roy like Elon Musk also blows up rockets but at least Roman is funny pic.twitter.com/Ma9oH2eprL — SuccessShaun Sundays on HBO (@BetterWorld86) April 20, 2023

Roman Roy ass rocket https://t.co/MFZXQZ247f — John ⚡💫 🛸💥 💨 (@coolgoofball) April 20, 2023

And a fake Vladmir Putin account has a new catchphrase, it seems. Success.