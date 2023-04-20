Elon Musk Twitter Blue Checkmark Verified
Getty Image
Music

Beyoncé, Jack Harlow, Taylor Swift, And Virtually Every Other Popular Musician No Longer Have A Verified Twitter Check

Today is 4/20, which means a number of things. It’s Killer Mike’s birthday. Snoop Dogg is in full celebration mode over the annual weed holiday. Earlier this month, Elon Musk promised that today would be the day that Twitter removed legacy verified blue check marks. Those are the ones public figures like celebrities, politicians, and journalists were given before Twitter switched to its current model of paying for blue checks. Well, Musk has delivered on his promise.

The check marks used to make it immediately clear if an account belonged to a notable person, but now that is no longer the case. Look on the official Twitter accounts of Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, and Jack Harlow, and you’ll notice that all three no longer have the blue checks they had yesterday. In fact, that should be true of pretty much any previously verified musician and notable figure you can think of (unless they’re paying Twitter Blue subscribers). Yes, even Pope Francis.

This wasn’t any sort of surprise. Aside from the aforementioned warning, Twitter tweeted yesterday, “Tomorrow, 4/20, we are removing legacy verified checkmarks. To remain verified on Twitter, individuals can sign up for Twitter Blue here: twitter.com/i/twitter_blue_sign_up.” Musk also replied to the tweet, “Tomorrow is shaping up to be quite the day!”

Jack Harlow is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

