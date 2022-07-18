Former Trump Chief Strategist Steve Bannon is (once again) in court this week on contempt charges stemming from his refusal to testify in front of Congress. The topic in question, of course, would be the insurrection of January 6, 2021. And although Bannon resisted testifying, he also threatened to “go medieval” on U.S. lawmakers and ignite a “firestorm” over the 2020 election (that Trump lost). Leaked audio also revealed that he pushed Trump to declare victory even though Bannon himself didn’t seem to believe in that statement, and yeah, it’s no wonder that people call him a “coup plotter.”

As it turns out, Bannon’s War Room podcast continued in his absence, and it sure seems like right-wing lawyer David Freiheit doesn’t see any way that Bannon can squirm out of the contempt charges. He received the subpoena and decided to refuse attendance. And there’s not much else that can be done. “Case closed,” Freiheit declared without any hope to offer the MAGAs.

Steve Bannon's own guest delcared him guilty today. "What's left of Bannon's defenses? What's left to prove from the prosecution? Did you receive the subpoena? Did you respect the subpoena? Yes and No. Case closed," lawyer David Freiheit said. pic.twitter.com/mptrS2fY2c — David Edwards (@DavidEdwards) July 18, 2022

Well, at least Bannon appeared to clean up for court. He was previously revealed to actually be upset that people thought he resembled a “deranged incel,”

Looks like Bannon tried to clean up a little for the jury. Almost looks human. pic.twitter.com/48PA3RA4A1 — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) July 18, 2022

From there, it sure looks like Steve Bannon’s in a heaping helping of trouble. And there’s nothing new there, he has frequently appeared pleased to be in court, but that tends to be someone’s outlook when a president pardons them on multiple fraud charges for ripping off MAGA supporters. The outcome with this week’s court proceedings could turn out quite differently, though.