Sarah Huckabee Sanders‘ rebuttal to Joe Biden’s State of the Union address is getting hit from all sides. After being blasted by her own home town paper, Steve Bannon has entered the mix with a barrage of insults for the newly-elected Arkansas governor. While Bannon is onboard for Sanders fanning the flames of the culture war, he was extremely perturbed that she never once mentioned Donald Trump.

“She does not exist, politically, if it’s not for President Trump. I thought the speech was terrible,” Bannon said before launching into his rant where he insulted Sanders’ intelligence. Via Raw Story:

“If you’re going to give a counter speech, you’ve got to talk about important issues. Don’t get me wrong, the wokeism is very important. But it’s not quite the heart of the matter right now, right? It’s not the heart of the matter. She is not — the reason is she’s just not — she’s not intellectually capable of going to the heart of the matter, right? Let’s be blunt.”

As Bannon went on, he seemingly tipped his hand to what really concerned him. “This was like written by Ron DeSantis and the entire [Republican Governors Association],” he said.

However, Bannon’s anger isn’t entirely without reason. In January, Sanders notably refused to say whether she would back Trump’s 2024 presidential run despite serving as his press secretary. After being repeatedly asked by Fox News Sunday host Shannon Bream what her timeline is for endorsing a candidate, Sanders continued to deflect to her new role as governor. “My focus isn’t 2024,” she said.

(Via Raw Story)