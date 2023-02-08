President Joe Biden continued his push back against airlines, concert promoters, and other companies that embed “junk fees” into their service as he expressed his intentions for proposed legislation during last night’s (February 7) State Of The Union address.

Biden’s plan for the Junk Fee Prevention Act would also include extra resort fees, credit card late fees, and any other hidden charges toward customers — no matter what industry.

“For example, we’re making airlines show you the full ticket price upfront and refund your money if your flight is canceled or delayed,” Biden said. “Baggage fees are bad enough — they can’t just treat your child like a piece of luggage. Americans are tired of being played for suckers.”

On February 1, he also tweeted, “You shouldn’t have to pay an extra $50 to sit next to your child on the plane, pay a surprise ‘resort fee’ for a hotel stay, pay $200 to terminate your cable plan, or pay huge service fees to buy concert tickets. It’s time for Congress to pass the Junk Fee Prevention Act.”

Back in October, the White House released a statement that defined junk fees as “mandatory fees that often hide the full price” and “surprise fees that consumers learn about after purchase.” This would include those pesky service fees that companies like Ticketmaster tack on to your ticket at checkout.

“These fees can also create an uneven playing field for businesses, making firms that price in a fair and transparent manner seem more expensive than their rivals,” it read.

This continued discussion comes after months of debate over Ticketmaster’s monopoly and fans having more trouble than ever getting tickets for Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Bruce Springsteen, and other popular acts.