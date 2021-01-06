The year 2020 was so bad there was still another election left over for the early days of 2021. Granted, it had the possibility for something almost as seismic as a Donald Trump defeat: The Georgia Senate runoff, scheduled for January 5, could wind up with both houses of Congress blue, costing dreaded Mitch McConnell his ruinous Majority Leader position. It’s still a stressful night. But luckily there was someone who would get us through it: Steve Kornacki.

On paper, Kornacki is a most unlikely Internet boyfriend. He works for MSNBC, which isn’t even CNN. He crunches numbers as news station’s election analyst. He likes khakis. Like hissable Trump minion, he rarely wears suit jackets. But maybe this is exactly why social media has fallen for him. He’s a lovable nerd, and his excitement at things like ballot dumps is an endearing and infectious balm on election nights, which may at all other times inspire us to pull each strand of hair out from their respective roots. Certainly Leslie Jones thought so, back in November.

Ok this is next level! I think I love him lol pic.twitter.com/Wx9umN96OE — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) November 6, 2020

So the idea of the analyst returning, to preside over two key races had Kornacki heads losing their minds. He was there to provide over-caffeinated reactions to the fates that may befall incumbent Republican senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler as they hold their own against Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock — two of the most closely followed Senate races in history. But even if things take a grim turn, at least people could be pumped for some Hot Kornacki Action.

It's almost Steve Kornacki O'Clock. You ready?😊 — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) January 5, 2021

happy steve kornacki day to all who celebrate — Devi Ruia (@DeviRuia) January 5, 2021

Moms love him.

My mom just left me this voicemail: "IT'S ELECTION DAY WHICH MEANS STEVE KORNACKI AT THE BIG BOARD-DIG IT!" Then she hung up. — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) January 5, 2021

And why not? He’s a badass, in his pocket calculator way.

Steve Kornacki right now pic.twitter.com/nuMmDSm4Cm — Casey Stegman (@cestegman) January 5, 2021

Steve Kornacki getting ready for Georgia election results to start coming in. pic.twitter.com/nd1tppznNc — Brian (citation needed) (@badluckbrian512) January 5, 2021

And he’s a khaki king.

*Steve Kornacki pulls the tag off the special election Banana Republic chinos he's been saving for today* "let's roll, motherfuckers" — good reader, good tweeter (@jesseltaylor) January 5, 2021

I'm sorry. If "John King" is gonna trend, Steve Kornacki has to trend, TOO! He is master of his magic board! 😊 pic.twitter.com/61mgZXRD2m — Real Sore Loser Lame Duck (@RedHatsofNedCo) January 5, 2021

In fact, Kornacki wasn’t the only election night big board advocate who was turning heads before the big night. There was also CNN’s dapper John King.

me thinking about how this election season just won't end vs. me watching John King at his magic wall again pic.twitter.com/I5Sx3V6V3U — natalie grim (@natalieegrim) January 5, 2021

In fact, the night’s real stars seemed to be both Kornacki and King.

Its almost that time again for the real stars of election nights The khaki man that turns all our mothers heads Steve Kornacki and The Hands man that can somehow make math class captivating John King pic.twitter.com/1ZVGE4v5Ms — BSK Dualsense is life (@BSKtheKing) January 5, 2021

This is how John King and Steve Kornacki strolled into work today. pic.twitter.com/774gaaK0Ng — Jason Benefield (@jasonbenefield) January 5, 2021

Here's what's on tap tonight: Jon Ossoff vs. David Perdue Reverend Raphael Warnock vs. Kelly Loeffler Steve Kornacki vs. John King — Bill Madden (@maddenifico) January 5, 2021

CNN ELECTION COVERAGE IS BAAAAAAACK! I love it – John King and his wall, the excellent Dana Bash, the wonderful Jake Tapper, the legendary Wolf Blitzer, I'm here for all of it! US ELECTION 2 ELECTRIC BOOGALOO! pic.twitter.com/Bab4TAA4IZ — Georgia Lewis (@georgialewis76) January 5, 2021

This is how John King and Steve Kornacki strolled into work today. pic.twitter.com/774gaaK0Ng — Jason Benefield (@jasonbenefield) January 5, 2021

I, along with the rest of #ElectionTwitter, face the greatest of political life's decisions: Do I watch John King and his Magic Wall, or Steve Kornacki and his khakis? #Election2020 #GeorgiaRunoff #GAPol #VoteYourOssoff pic.twitter.com/xMBq9YGGKn — Michael Clark (@ClarkOnSocial) January 5, 2021

Yeah, John King is awesome, but have you witnessed the unbridled enthusiasm Steve Kornacki gets after a ballot drop? — Abject Zero (@AbjectZero) January 5, 2021

🚨 BREAKING: ELECTION COVERAGE! JOHN KING, GET OUT YOUR MAGIC SCREEN! STEVE KORNACKI, GET INTO THOSE KHAKIS AND LET'S GET IT! LET'S GO! ☑️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/rXKIrBbrIl — Honey Chile 😘 (@HoneyChile15) January 5, 2021

That being said, some people said they’d rather see Kornacki in a less apocalyptic. context