Steve Martin Had A Pretty Great Response To Getting Vaccinated

The rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine has been disastrous so far, especially in New York City, formerly one of the hotspots for the highly contagious virus. But some have been lucky. One of them is Steve Martin, who has provided much-needed humor during this difficult time (and who will be back on TV sometime soon). Upon receiving his first dose, he decided some light self-deprecation was in order.

Good news/Bad news. Good news: I just got vaccinated! Bad news: I got it because I’m 75. Ha! The operation in NYC was smooth as silk (sorry about the cliché @BCDreyer!) and hosted to perfection by the US Army and National Guard. Thank you all, and thank you science. — Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) January 17, 2021

“Good news/Bad news. Good news: I just got vaccinated! Bad news: I got it because I’m 75. Ha!” Martin tweeted. Though it’s been a bear actually getting the vaccines out to the public, he did praise the operation at the Javits Center in New York was “smooth as silk” and “hosted to perfection by the US Army and National Guard.” He added, “Thank you all, and thank you science.”

When Martin was asked how he got the vaccine, he said that it wasn’t because he’s Steve Martin. Instead, he signed up on the city government’s website then “waited IN line,” just like everyone else (or everyone else who is elligible).

I signed up ON line through an NYC dot gov website (sorry I don’t have the exact site), and waited IN line at the Javits Center. https://t.co/Ohp3frxy6i — Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) January 17, 2021

He also joked about some people’s baseless fears of side effects.

Right now, I’m having no fide resects. https://t.co/SUYyvOexeW — Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) January 17, 2021

According to New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo’s site, those New Yorkers currently eligible for the vaccination include “individuals 75 and older, first responders, public safety officers, teachers and other school staff; in-person college instructors, childcare workers, public-facing grocery store workers, transit workers and individuals living and working in homeless shelters.” If you fall under those categories, please sign up for vaccination posthaste.

