Selena Gomez established herself as a public figure of note with her starring role in the Disney Channel series Wizards Of Waverly Place, and the show was the last time Gomez had a regular acting role on TV. The program ended in 2012, and now, almost a decade later, Gomez is returning to television. It was announced today that she is starring alongside comedy legends Steve Martin and Martin Short in Only Murders In The Building, a new comedy series from Hulu.

Deadline notes the show was co-created and written by Martin and John Hoffman based on an idea from Martin, and that the show “follows three strangers (Martin, Short, and Gomez) who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one.”

Craig Erwich, Hulu’s head of originals, is enthusiastic about the show, as he told Deadline, “I heard the pitch on Wednesday, and it was the best hour I had all week. It’s really special, surprisingly emotional. It’s really modern and self-referential about podcasts and murders, it’s got some great surprises. When they pull this off, it’s going to be really special.”

Although this is Gomez’s first TV gig in a while, she hasn’t shied away from acting completely. She has a voice role in the Hotel Transylvania franchise, and she has starred in films like Spring Breakers and 2019’s A Rainy Day In New York. She also has a cooking show on the way, Selena + Chef.