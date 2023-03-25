The looming potential indictment of Donald Trump has a lot of people on edge, and for good reason: He’s already been stoking violence even before the Manhattan grand jury makes its decision. The case has been good for at least one person, though: Stormy Daniels, the porn star whose alleged tryst with the then-future president got him in this whole mess in the first place.

As per The New York Post, Pornhub, arguably the internet’s most famous hardcore site, revealed that searches for Daniels have skyrocketed an astonishing 21,655 percent since March 17, right before Trump announced he was on the verge of being indicted. (That date was also her birthday.) Last Tuesday, daily Daniels searches exceeded 467,000. For contrast, her daily average for the quarter have been 2,1500 searches.

“The news has no doubt invoked interest in her work (nsfw) some of which can be found on Pornhub,” the company announced in an announcement. So, join the fun and take a look for yourself.”

Trump has been trying to rile up his base. So far, luckily, that hasn’t worked too well, although D.A. Alvin Bragg did recently receive a threatening package, allegedly from a MAGA head. Daniels isn’t afraid of retaliation, though, and has delighted in dragging Trump’s base as the big guy loses his weird little mind.

