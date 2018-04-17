Stormy Daniels Released A Sketch Of The Man Who Allegedly Threatened Her, And People Think He Looks Familiar

#Donald Trump
News & Culture Writer
04.17.18 3 Comments

Stormy Daniels appeared alongside her attorney Michael Avenatti on The View Tuesday morning, where they finally revealed the sketch of the man who Daniels (also known as Stephanie Clifford) claims threatened her on behalf of Donald Trump in May of 2011. Despite the fact that the alleged encounter took place seven years ago, Daniels has long since maintained that the man’s face was still clear in her mind and that she could produce a likeness to a sketch artist from memory.

Daniels worked with an acclaimed sketch artist named Lois Gibson to create the drawing, who holds the Guinness World Record as the “world’s most successful forensic artist” and regularly works with the FBI and law enforcement all around the country to identify perpetrators.

When co-host Joy Behar pointed out that the man in the sketch looked remarkably like an actor, Daniels agreed. “That’s why he stood out to me is because honestly, I thought he was sort of handsome, when I saw him when I was parking,” she said, recalling pulling up at a women’s center for a “mommy and me” fitness class. “Oh, that’s somebody’s husband, [he’s] kind of cute.”

Well that’s one way of putting it. After the sketch was made public, many pointed out that the man in the sketch kinda resembles New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. Others drew other comparisons however as memes were quickly born.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Donald Trump
TAGSdonald trumpMichael AvenattiMICHAEL COHENSTORMY DANIELSthe view

What To Listen To

The Ultimate Playlist For Every Stage Of Your Run

The Ultimate Playlist For Every Stage Of Your Run

04.17.18 1 hour ago
All Of The Best Indie Rock Playlists On Spotify

All Of The Best Indie Rock Playlists On Spotify

04.16.18 1 day ago
The Pulse: Stream This Week’s Best New Albums From Tinashe, John Prine, And More

The Pulse: Stream This Week’s Best New Albums From Tinashe, John Prine, And More

04.14.18 3 days ago
The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

04.14.18 3 days ago
The Best Spotify Playlists You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Best Spotify Playlists You Should Be Listening To Right Now

04.13.18 4 days ago 3 Comments
King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

04.12.18 5 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP