Stormy Daniels Released A Sketch Of The Man Who Allegedly Threatened Her, And People Think He Looks Familiar

Stormy Daniels appeared alongside her attorney Michael Avenatti on The View Tuesday morning, where they finally revealed the sketch of the man who Daniels (also known as Stephanie Clifford) claims threatened her on behalf of Donald Trump in May of 2011. Despite the fact that the alleged encounter took place seven years ago, Daniels has long since maintained that the man’s face was still clear in her mind and that she could produce a likeness to a sketch artist from memory.

Daniels worked with an acclaimed sketch artist named Lois Gibson to create the drawing, who holds the Guinness World Record as the “world’s most successful forensic artist” and regularly works with the FBI and law enforcement all around the country to identify perpetrators.

When co-host Joy Behar pointed out that the man in the sketch looked remarkably like an actor, Daniels agreed. “That’s why he stood out to me is because honestly, I thought he was sort of handsome, when I saw him when I was parking,” she said, recalling pulling up at a women’s center for a “mommy and me” fitness class. “Oh, that’s somebody’s husband, [he’s] kind of cute.”

Here’s the sketch of the man Stormy Daniels said threatened her, unveiled on “The View” pic.twitter.com/YHxZaSkuaC — Hunter Schwarz (@hunterschwarz) April 17, 2018

Well that’s one way of putting it. After the sketch was made public, many pointed out that the man in the sketch kinda resembles New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. Others drew other comparisons however as memes were quickly born.