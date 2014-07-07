Superheroes Resolve Their Grief Through Fighting In Our Exclusive Preview Of ‘Injustice: Year Two’ #7

When a hero dies, there’s a period of mourning. And usually a bunch of fistfights. Black Canary and Harley Quinn combine both in our exclusive preview of Injustice: Year Two #7.

If you were wondering, yes, it’s based on the video game. But it’s far more than just a tie-in; DC gave Tom Taylor unusual latitude for creating an alternate universe where Superman has blown a fuse and become a full-on superdictator, and the result is a book that’s clever in how it uses the characters and engaging in how Taylor pulls the strings. It’s gone far beyond the plot of the game at this point, and become sort of an Elseworlds ongoing series.

Of course, just because Taylor is building an alternate DC universe doesn’t mean he can’t make with the fistfights, as this preview shows us…