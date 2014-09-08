Superman Takes Control In This Exclusive Preview Of ‘Injustice: Gods Among Us: Year Two’ #23

Superman isn’t a nice guy in the alternate reality of Injustice: Gods Among Us… but he might be a bigger problem than anyone expected, in this preview.

For those who haven’t been following, this comic based off a video game has actually done a surprisingly good job of building its own alternate reality. It all starts when the Joker tricks Superman into murdering a pregnant Lois Lane, and Superman proceeds to finally kill the Joker once and for all. From there, it rapidly spirals out of control as Superman becomes the dictator of the entire world and Batman leads a desperate rebellion to take him down.

It’s great stuff, a vivid alternate reality from Tom Taylor that’s actually one of DC’s most popular books. This preview explains, just a bit, as to why, as Superman proves there’s still something of the hero in him… but not quite enough: