It’s been almost a month since the right-leaning Supreme Court went on a tear. Among their many radical rulings including overturning Roe v. Wade, and its disastrous impact can already be felt. The GOP has remained steadfast in support of the deeply unpopular decision, even when a 10-year-old girl who’s been raped was denied an abortion. The move is even impacting industries one might not have expected to have a problem (but should have).

As per The Daily Beast, the rollback of women’s reproductive rights has sent shock waves across the porn industry. And it’s not hard to imagine why: While female performers or those that can become pregnant have always had to worry about contracting STIs on the job, they knew that if their birth control didn’t work, be it a pill or simply a condom, they had legal options to terminate any unwanted pregnancies.

Now they’re not so sure. Some have turned exclusively to girl-on-girl scenes. “For the time being, I have stopped working with other male models. I would love to continue to work with models if they can prove that they’ve had a vasectomy,” adult film actor Stephanie Eild told The Daily Beast.

The same thought occurred to Arietta Adams, who also stopped doing another form of pornography: what are called “creampies,” or when a man finishes inside their female screen partner, leaving visible residue. It’s proof that the performers did not use a condom, and it’s one of the most popular genres amongst today’s porn patron. At Pornhub, such videos are consistently in the site’s Top 10 searches.

“I want to be secure in that if I happen to get pregnant on set, I will be able to terminate the pregnancy,” Adams said. “I do not want a porn baby.”

While much of the porn industry resides in California, not all of it does. Many adult actors work in states where abortion was quickly outlawed, and because most of them have “independent contractor relationships” with their clients, they receive no protections from their employers should they need to procure abortions.

One porn actor put it even more bluntly than most in her profession. “My whole job revolves around sex, and now it’s being attacked because the government is only viewing it as a reproductive act, not an act of pleasure [or entertainment],” said Skye Blue “I don’t want to be tied to anyone I have sex with for the rest of my life just because one of their little swimmers made it to the egg.”

