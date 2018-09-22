Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The Handmaid’s Tale might just be the best show no one looks forward to actually watching, as the Hulu original is a brutal look at a dystopian future where global infertility has helped spark a religious revolt in the United States, establishing a brutal regime and forcing women into sex slavery.

It’s a beautifully shot, well-acted nightmare of a show that parallels some of the more restrictive women’s rights initiatives that seem to be creeping down the pipeline these days. It’s a weird cognitive dissonance when the quality of the show makes you want to keep watching, but it might not be the escape from reality most TV is.

But fans of the show, and just women in general, cried foul when a Halloween costume company decided to use The Handmaid’s Tale‘s striking imagery to make a “sexy” version of the Handmaid outfit. Costume company Yandy issued an apology for one of its designs after women complained the costume commodified a symbol for women’s oppression and rape

Because of copyright infringement, the costume was called the “Brave Red Maiden Costume” but what Yandy was grinding at is pretty clear here.