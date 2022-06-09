On Wednesday, a man armed with a pistol and a knife, among other weapons, was arrested outside the residence of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. “Nicholas John Roske, 26, of Simi Valley, California, was charged with attempted murder of a Supreme Court justice after he called authorities and said he was having suicidal thoughts and wanted to kill a specific justice,” according to the Washington Post.

Roske reportedly targeted Kavanaugh because he was “upset” by the very real possibility of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade and the recent school shooting (although, sadly, not the most recent school shooting) in Uvalde, Texas.

Speaking of: Ted Cruz is treating what potentially could have happened to Kavanaugh more seriously and with more urgency than what actually happened in his home state of Texas, where 21 people, including 19 kids, were killed less than three weeks ago. The senator is also blaming the “deranged” Democrats, because Ted Cruz gonna Ted Cruz.

“Early this morning, a sick individual tried to murder Justice Kavanaugh. That lunatic was following through on the deranged rhetoric from elected Democrats who have incited violence, threatened justices, and urged people to commit crimes,” Cruz tweeted along with video of his appearance on Fox News, adding a Trump-like “it’s dangerous!”

Cruz wanting instant retribution for an incident involving guns is rich, considering recent comments. He’s also being widely mocked for his libs-owning outrage with his solution to stop school shootings: fewer doors. Thoughts and prayers to Ted’s mentions.

Maybe Brett shouldn't have so many doors. — Cupcake Boner (@cupcakeboner) June 9, 2022

Only one door and arm his family!https://t.co/kRG0aJcyi6 — Elli🍎 (@elibt) June 9, 2022

Well he should have one hardened door and his maids should be armed. — RealDonaldTrump (@RealDon2con) June 9, 2022

What? Does k have more than one door? Doesn’t he own a gun? What was the problem then? — kris G🕷 (@Kmgtexas) June 9, 2022

Remodel his house to only have one door and have an armed veteran 24 hours a day at said door. Also arm his whole family with rifles just in case. — José de la Rosa (@thejdlr) June 9, 2022

Tell him to lock the door, pull the shades and hide real quietly under his desk. — Watch the watchers watching you (@spankyBuckeroo) June 9, 2022