Ted Cruz probably wishes he was in Cancun right about now, although he’s been scheduled to speak this week at an NRA conference that’s still happening, days after the Texas school shooting that left at least 19 children dead. Naturally, Ted’s being asked to answer for his state’s easily maneuvered (i.e., basically nonexistent) gun laws, and the results haven’t been pretty.

The much maligned Texas senator already got dragged for saying that schools should only have one exit, and he really believes that the answer is to put more guns in schools by arming teachers. And an Arizona representative already went off on him being a “f*cking baby killer” for clinging to the right for 18-year-olds to easily buy AR-15s. In the above video, Ted wasn’t thrilled by Sky News reporter Mark Stone asking, “Why does this only happen in your country? Why only in America?”

Before this question went down, Ted deflected about how “[i]nevitably, when some violent psychopath murders people” that “it’s easy to go to politics.” Never mind that this is an inherently political issue because, as Ted believes, “If you want to stop violent crime, the proposals that the Democrats have? None of them would stop this.”

Then Stone dared to ask (of America’s standout status in the mass shooting arena), “Why is this American exceptionalism so awful?”

In response, Ted got huffy. “You know, I’m sorry that you think American exceptionalism is awful,” he responded while clearly offended. “You’ve got your political agenda. God love you.”

At that point, Ted walked away while Stone asked, “Senator, I just want to ask why you think guns are not the problem.”

Ted wasn’t listening anymore. Yep, better book that flight to Cancun, senator.

(Via Sky News)