No one seems to much like Ted Cruz, which may be why he’s so desperate to be loved. He’ll even kiss the ring of a guy who called his wife ugly and claimed his dad helped kill JFK. Now the most-mocked man in Congress has found another way to make the worst people in the world like him: make dumb transphobic jokes about Elizabeth Warren.

Here's the video of Ted Cruz joking that Elizabeth Warren might have a penis. @lawindsor pic.twitter.com/eZsQvVPD7Q — David Edwards (@DavidEdwards) August 14, 2022

Cruz was speaking at a rally in Nevada Saturday when he tried to paint D.C. as a Sodom and Gomorrah of progressive attitudes. “We need courage responding to crazy town,” Cruz told the crowd. “Elizabeth Warren told reporters that a guy came up to her and said, ‘I would have voted for you if only you had a penis.'”

Cruz called Warren’s story — accusing even her own party of rank misogyny — a “lie.” Then he went one step further. “In today’s Democrat [sic] Party, how do we know she doesn’t?” he cracked, earning big applause. He added, “How could you possibly know? ‘My name is Elizabeth. Call me Bob.'”

Later, Cruz called trans swimmer Lia Thomas a “dude,” and said, “He looks like Michael Phelps.”

Cruz’s comments (as well as another transphobic joke he made on Twitter the same day) come as the GOP has resurrected old school homophobia while amplifying their already pronounced transphobia. But again, no one seems to like Ted Cruz, not even the star of his favorite movie, and no one ever buys his weak attempts to act like a tough guy. He even recently had his butt handed to him by Jon Stewart, who showed how little he cares about veterans. Perhaps that’s why he’s reaching for the low-hanging fruit of bigoted jokes.

(Via Raw Story)