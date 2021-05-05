No one likes Ted Cruz, especially Donald J. Trump. The former president called his wife ugly. He accused his father of killing JFK. And yet there the Texas senator was on Tuesday night, gleefully posting a picture of the two of them together, dining at Mar-a-Lago, like Trump hadn’t insulted those closest to him for a laugh, all while stomping on his dreams of ever becoming president — and on the same day, no less, that he’d already been a social media punching bag for a nonsensical tweet in which he seemed to think Jason Bourne was real.

Had a great dinner tonight with President Trump at Mar-a-Lago. He’s in great spirits! We spent the evening talking about working together to re-take the House & Senate in 2022. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/OdtUBxHGSn — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 5, 2021

“Had a great dinner tonight with President Trump at Mar-a-Lago. He’s in great spirits!” Cruz posted in a picture of the two of them beaming strained smiles. “We spent the evening talking about working together to re-take the House & Senate in 2022.”

Social media never tires of dragging Cruz, in part because Cruz provides them with so much ammo. Most didn’t even have to bring up his disastrous Cancun escape vacation — there’s already so many things to make fun of him about. Indeed, jokes were aplenty.

not sure about this Wedding Crashers remake https://t.co/XODwImIhri — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 5, 2021

Ol' Ted stopped by to visit his testicles https://t.co/9N4GdQGZyH — Jeff Timmer (@jefftimmer) May 5, 2021

This is also my smile when I have a great dinner with a friend I respect. https://t.co/gsV74zeNwb — Anand Giridharadas (@AnandWrites) May 5, 2021

Though most people singled out that Cruz sees nothing wrong with dining with someone who insulted his wife and father.

Why would Texas voters trust him to keep faith with them when he dishonors his wife & his father with a smirk on his face? https://t.co/GKLpViqRQs — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) May 5, 2021

Did Trump ask about your wife or dad? https://t.co/ss6eW7TEQa — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) May 5, 2021

Did he mention how ugly he thinks your wife is, or how your dad murdered JFK? Did he call you "Lying Ted" throughout the dinner? Come one man. We want details! https://t.co/Uz36xiE6G3 — Daylin Leach (@daylinleach) May 5, 2021

Did he double down and call your wife ugly again? Did you two laugh about when you went to Cancun as your constituents froze to death? Did he bend over so you could kiss his ass or did he make you bow down to him again, @tedcruz? https://t.co/NJOkUqWX8v — Kimberley Johnson (@AuthorKimberley) May 5, 2021

I'm starting to think maybe Ted Cruz's dad did kill JFK. https://t.co/WvkmjX4U8m — Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) May 5, 2021

Imagine being Ted Cruz’s wife and seeing this stuff. https://t.co/KmWzKflXBu — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) May 5, 2021

“Yes sir my wife certainly is ugly sir you got it sir!” https://t.co/7rK1S9mq5Q — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) May 5, 2021

Did he insult your wife again? https://t.co/RpXGlZ7oKy — Schooley (@Rschooley) May 5, 2021

Dude crushed every one of your ambitions but keep smiling through it https://t.co/T3302LQgyy — John Iadarola (@johniadarola) May 5, 2021

Some, though, saved some digs for Trump.

What a funny existence; to live 24/7 like you’re at your cousin’s wedding https://t.co/qo2kI7Chnq — Dennis Herring (@dcherring) May 5, 2021

if by “in great spirits” you mean “has been pickling in an immense brine jar of railroad gin & goldschlager” then yes https://t.co/MPEq4ZEtRd — kilgore trout, toilet sword ninja (@KT_So_It_Goes) May 5, 2021

“he’s in great spirits” is what you say about someone who’s about to die https://t.co/H5yzTrkDDe — Elon Green (@elongreen) May 5, 2021

Though others mocked the GOP that’s still enslaved to a disgraced former president who lives in a resort, ranting to strangers.

An entire political party continues to suck up to the election loser because they’re scared of his Twitter, which he doesn’t even have anymore. https://t.co/tB2zA9agaD — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) May 5, 2021

And some kept it simple.