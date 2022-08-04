Ted Cruz Boot
Ted Cruz Dramatically Brandished His Boot During A Senate Hearing, And People Are Dragging His ‘Tough Guy’ Moment

After getting ruthlessly slamming by Jon Stewart (and Stephen Colbert) for taking part in the GOP’s effort to block the Honor Our PACT Act last week, Ted Cruz is back with another brutal self-own. During a senate hearing on the latest FBI guidelines for extremist symbols, the Texas senator took offense to seeing the Gonzalez battle flag on the list. In a particularly dramatic move, Cruz apparently pulled off one of his boots and slammed it on the table to show that, as a proud Texan, he wears the flag every day.

Via Yahoo!:

Also included on this is a text that I was particularly struck is the Gonzales Battle Flag – Come and take it – as indicative of being a violent extremist militia. Well, I will self report right now that every day in the Senate, I wear my boots that have the Gonzales battle flag on the back of them. Director Ray, what are y’all doing? This makes no sense. Do you agree with this FBI guidance? That the Betsy Ross flag, and the Gadsden flag and the Gonzales Battle Flag or signs of militia violent extremism.

Not fazed by Cruz’s theatrics, FBI Director Christopher Wray responded, “I will tell you that when we put out intelligence products, including ones that reference symbols, which we do across a wide variety of contexts, we usually make great pains take great pains to put caveats and warnings in the document that make clear that a symbol alone is not considered evidence of violent extremism.”

However, on social media, folks had a field day with Cruz’s latest “tough guy” moment, which possibly involved him sitting there the whole time with one boot off? You can see some of the reactions dragging Cruz below:

(Via Aaron Rupar on Twitter)

