When Ted Cruz was busted throwing a hissy fit at an airport this weekend, it appears he had a very important destination: He had to rush back to D.C. to make a bigger show of himself than he usually does. This week finds Congress lording over the Supreme Court confirmation hearing for Ketanji Brown Jackson, who may wind up replacing the departing Justice Stephen Breyer. The GOP made a whole show of swearing it wouldn’t turn into a circus. That promise didn’t last long.

At least Republicans spaced out their tomfoolery. Josh Hawley’s nonsensical attack on her was scheduled for Monday. Ted Cruz, meanwhile, was saved for Tuesday. He did not disappoint. Among the issues he grilled her on was Critical Race Theory, the academic discipline Republicans openly admit they don’t understand, despite making it one of their favorite culture war go-tos.

Cruz was dead-set on catching Jackson allowing books espousing CRT in Georgetown Day, a private school her kids attend and where she’s on the board of directors. Cruz then started pulling out books that are allegedly “either assigned or recommended” to young kids. One of them was called Antiracist Baby, a children’s book by How to Be an Antiracist author Ibram X. Kendi.

"Do you agree… that babies are racist?" Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) asks Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson whether she agrees with the book, "Antiracist Baby" by Dr. Ibrim X. Kendi, which is in the library at a school on whose board she sits. pic.twitter.com/rXynOyK0yN — Forbes (@Forbes) March 22, 2022

“There are portions of this book that I find really quite remarkable. One portion of the book says babies are taught to be racist or anti-racist,” Cruz steamed while giant blow-ups of the book were placed behind him. Enraged that a children’s book may point out that racism can be taught by racist guardians, Cruz then asked a possible future Supreme Court justice with a prolific judicial record, “Do you agree with this book that is being taught with kids that babies are racist?”

Jackson took a long pause — and a bottomlessly weary sigh — before responding. “I do not believe that any child should be made to feel as though they are racist or though they are not valued or though they are less-than. That they are victims. That they are oppressors,” she told Cruz. “I don’t believe in any of that.” She also reminded him that critical race theory is “an academic theory is taught in law schools,” which is true.

Cruz was, of course, not satisfied. He went on to cite out-of-context passages from another Kendi tome, a kids edition of his 2016 book Stamped From the Beginning. Eventually Jackson had to point out that none of these books “come up in my work as a judge, which I’m, respectfully, here to address.”

If Jackson can calmly respond to Ted Cruz, then maybe she deserves any gig, not the least a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court.