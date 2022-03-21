If you see Ted Cruz at an airport, take out your phone. You know something interesting is about to happen. The Texas senator famously fled to sunny Cancun during a historic winter storm in Texas in February 2021. When he was caught, Cruz returned to the United States with his tail between his legs, and photographers waiting for him. His walk of shame across the airport even inspired a Halloween costume (poor Snowflake).

Over the weekend, Cruz made another trip, this time to Montana where he was flying out of Bozeman International Airport (“there are frequently Republican fundraisers at the Yellowstone Club and Big Sky” in the state, Raw Story reports). A video shared on Reddit shows the senator “accosting airline employees today at BZN after missing his flight. Law enforcement had to be called when he wouldn’t calm down.” The audio isn’t great and he’s wearing his standard “Come and Take It” mask, so it’s hard to tell what the problem was or whether he was actually “accosting” anyone (Cruz hasn’t released a statement on the incident, but it will probably come in the form of a pithy tweet).

But others on Reddit and Twitter have some ideas:

It’s snowing, he had to flee the area.

It’s his daughters’ faults. They, uh, uh, wanted to FaceTime with him before he tried to check in

“Don’t you know who I am?!” “Yes I do and I’m less inclined to help you because of that”

Missed flight to Cancun?

I wonder what his problem was? Working service jobs here, I feel like a lot of people come to Bozeman expecting resort-style treatment, and then get upset when they’re treated like a normal person. I wonder if he was trying to get special treatment, and took issue when he didn’t get it.

Ted’s just trying to get to Cancun guys.

So @TedCruz was apparently so out-of-control abusive to airline staff at the airport in Bozeman, Montana, that law enforcement had to get involved. It must've been snowing. Video here: https://t.co/PiivouySRJ pic.twitter.com/NCsf85Fbm6 — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) March 20, 2022

Ted Cruz (R-Cancun) berated the airline staff in Bozeman, Montana. Where was this energy when Trump called your wife ugly, @tedcruz? — Avenger Resister (@AvengerResister) March 21, 2022

Ted Cruz lost his shit at a Montana airport. Cops were called. Either he got bumped from a flight to Cancun or he’s even more pissed off about Stacey Abrams being on Star Trek than we thought. Maybe if the staff called his wife ugly he would have calmed down & kissed their asses. — 💀 Scary Larry 💀 🌻🇺🇦🌊✊🏻🗽🇺🇸 (@StompTheGOP) March 21, 2022

Ted Cruz getting aggro with airline counter folks is so very on-brand. "Well, sir, if you don't like your flight options, we can drive you to the train station." — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) March 21, 2022

