In an effort to support the Houston Astros in its League Champion Series game, Ted Cruz arrived at Yankee Stadium on Sunday night where he was given a warm New York City welcome by fans. And by warm welcome, we mean fans flipped him off, called him racist, and reminded him of the time that Donald Trump called his wife ugly. There were also chants of “Go back to Cancun,” so really just a whole menagerie of Cruz’s greatest blunders being thrown in his face amongst a sea of boos.

You can see the crowd turn on Cruz in the video below and pay close attention to the eyes of the dude behind him. Either that’s a random baseball fan just trying to get the heck out of Dodge or a Secret Service agent who didn’t sign up to fight an entire stadium full of people from the Bronx.

I’m here for Yankees fans reminding Ted Cruz that Trump called his wife ugly pic.twitter.com/ah8xL784nl — Wu-Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) October 24, 2022

Despite Cruz getting roasted by Yankee fans, the Astros surprisingly pulled off a win. Maybe their home senator getting publicly humiliated is the team’s lucky charm? Who’s to say? But they should probably make sure it happens every game now. Just strap Cruz to the bus.

In the meantime, you can check out Twitter absolutely loving Cruz’s Yankee Stadium welcome below. It’s not every day you get to see an entire stadium drag a United States senator and publicly scream his greatest failures at him. Baseball truly is America’s sport.

Ted Cruz is in New York. If you hear something eating your garbage tonight it might not be the rats. pic.twitter.com/KRZducOQo5 — Jason Selvig (@jasonselvig) October 24, 2022

Ted Cruz getting a real New York greeting pic.twitter.com/cplqzNq1Oe — Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) October 24, 2022

You know, @tedcruz usually has to pay a trained professional for that kind of abuse. https://t.co/6ESVJK3toe — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) October 24, 2022

This is not a great moment for the country in a bunch of different ways, and we have absolutely earned a great deal of that suffering. But honestly I don't know that we're quite at the "watching Ted Cruz eat behind home plate during a baseball game" level of deserving to suffer. — David Roth (@david_j_roth) October 24, 2022

Ted-Cruz-try-to-attend-a-World-Series-game-in-Philadelphia Challenge — Noah Frank (@NoahAFrank) October 24, 2022

"You f*king loser. Racist piece of s*t. Go back to Cancun" – That's about right for Ted Cruz . Thank you to this kind man who showered @tedcruz w the well deserved love https://t.co/IPoAKSPczH — Cliff Schecter (@cliffschecter) October 24, 2022

One thing we can all agree on #Yankee and #Astros fans.. hating Ted Cruz pic.twitter.com/e5ii6zMJFd — matt w. (@sporthugs) October 24, 2022

Weird how Ted Cruz is only ever trending on Twitter for being a dick. — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) October 24, 2022

I guess NYC is safe enough for Ted Cruz to come and sit in the second row at Yankee Stadium. From what the GOP keeps saying about dangerous democrat run cities you would think he would’ve been killed by now. What a twat. pic.twitter.com/eYKMkLHhi0 — Fearless Girl (@historygirl1020) October 24, 2022

(Via Wu-Tang is for the Children on Twitter)