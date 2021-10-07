The Nooge is back after a debilitating episode of COVID and, naturally, he’s got no respect for the vaccinated. What else could one possibly expect from the guy who proudly declared that he loved to watch Megyn Kelly during naked gun-cleaning sessions despite being disappointed by her old Trump beef? Ted Nugent is keeping things consistent, for himself (that is to say, inconsistent) by completely disregarding his horrific experience with the coronavirus, which he previously described as, “My God, what a pain in the ass. I literally could hardly crawl out of bed the last few days.”

How does Ted feel now? Well, he’s still as anti-vaxxing as his far-right reputation would indicate. The Nooge appeared on PBS’ Off The Record, where he literally bleated like a sheep. Yep, he thanked host Tim Skubick for “the opportunity to speak to the people that went ahead and got the jab. I speak their language. I will speak to them thusly: Baaaaaaaaaaah.”

Ted Nugent speaks to the jabbed. 🐑 pic.twitter.com/7mwBypwJUY — Follow The White Rabbit 🌼 (@whereistruth17) October 4, 2021

When asked by Skubick if the “millions of people who got the shots” are “just stupid,” Ted had one word: “Yup.”

It must be noted that, although this is the first time that Nugent has imitated livestock on national television, he’s criticized vaccines on previous occasions. He’s been quite upset about how “nobody knows what’s in it,” even though the CDC and Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson have all been very upfront about what’s in their COVID jabs.

However and as Mediaite notes, Ted is all kinds of mad because, as he told Skubick, he feels, “The only ones that are taking it are either gullible or being forced because they’re gonna lose their job, lose their life, and lose their livelihood.” He characterized this as an “experimental shot” and insisted, “I don’t believe it’s a vaccine.” (Says the dude who bleated like a sheep on TV.)

(Via Mediaite)