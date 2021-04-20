It was all of two weeks ago that “Wang Dang Sweet Poontang” singer Ted Nugent was mocking the coronavirus. “I guess I would ask you, because I’m addicted to truth, logic, and common sense, and my common-sense meter would demand the answer to why weren’t we shut down for COVID one through 18?” he said in a Facebook Live video. “COVID-1 — and there was a COVID 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17 and 18 — COVID one through 18 didn’t shut anything down but woah, COVID-19!”

“Woah, COVID-19!” is also what Nugent said after testing positive for the coronavirus.

“I’ve got an announcement to make,” Nugent began in a new video on Facebook. “Everybody told me that I should not announce this. I have had flu symptoms for the last ten days. I thought I was dying. Just a clusterf*ck.” He continued, “I was tested positive today… I’ve got a stuffed up head, body aches. My God, what a pain in the ass. I literally could hardly crawl out of bed the last few day… So I was officially tested positive for COVID-19 today.” He also used a racist term for the virus, but no one needs to see that:

Even after his own infection, the rocker continued criticizing the vaccines. “Nobody knows what’s in it,” Nugent declared, proclaiming that he won’t take a vaccine “if you can’t even honestly answer our questions of exactly what’s in it and why are you testing it on human beings and forcing it on people in such a short period of time.”

This is not the first time Nugent has spoken out against the “scamming pandemic,” as he called it. “It’s not a real pandemic, and that’s not a real vaccine… I ain’t taking no vaccine. You come at me with a needle, and I will be in fear of my life, and you know what I’ll do if you come at me with a needle. ‘Hi, I’m from the government. This needle is good for you.’ F*ck you!” I wouldn’t expect anything less from the guy who wrote “Yank Me, Crank Me.”

Ted Nugent, last week: COVID is a hoax Ted Nugent, this week: I have COVID — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) April 20, 2021

I’m sorry to hear that Coronavirus caught the Ted Nugent disease. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) April 20, 2021

We sure Ted Nugent has COVID-19? He seems more like the type who would have a COVID-13 or younger COVID. — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) April 20, 2021

