Terry Crews has received a lot of support since alleging he was the victim of sexual assault. The Brooklyn Nine-Nine star — and, lest we forget, arguably cinema’s greatest and most eerily prophetic evil American president — has proudly joined up with the #MeToo movement, making it his mission to dismantle the nation’s “complicit system” of sexual misconduct. And yet Crews has his detractors, among them 50 Cent, Russell Simmons, and comedian D.L. Hughley.

The latter piped up about Crews’ allegations that a man — later revealed to be now-former William Morris Endeavor agent Adam Venit — allegedly groped Crews’ genitals at a party. (Venit later publicly apologized before resigning.) In a Vlad TV interview, Hughley revealed that he’s considerably less impressed with Crews’ bravery in going public about sexual misconduct. It’s not like people would make jokes about his masculinity, right?

Or maybe they will. Hughley slammed Crews for not fighting back.