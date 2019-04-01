Tesla founder Elon Musk — who is involved in a lawsuit tangentially related to Grimes, Azealia Banks, and 420 jokes — just released a rap song about dead gorilla Harambe on Soundcloud, probably as an April Fools’ Day prank, and yes, this is the weirdest sentence I’ve typed lately. But rap songs about ancient dank memes coming from the founder of Tesla isn’t the news Tesla executives should be worrying about right now. Researchers have just uncovered three security flaws — two of them potentially deadly — in Tesla automobiles.

Tencent Keen Security Lab successfully executed two serious attacks on Tesla firmware, one of which allowed them to take control of the steering wheel and another which could make the autopilot veer the car into oncoming traffic. The former attack allowed them to control the steering wheel when the car was either in park or traveling at a high speed with the cruise control on. If the car wasn’t parked or on cruise control at a high speed, they were only able to override the steering function if the car had recently shifted from reverse to drive and was traveling at a speed up to 8km/h (5 mph).